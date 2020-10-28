Turkey’s Erdogan sues Charlie Hebdo

ANKARA, October 28. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed a lawsuit against French Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly magazine, TPT TV channel reported Wednesday.

In its recent edition, the magazine portrayed the Turkish leader as a half-naked caricature saying, ‘here is the prophet’ as he lifts the skirt of a maid wearing a head scarf and a dress standing next to him. The cartoon is supplied with a caption, reading, "Erdogan is a very funny man in his private life."

Erdogan’s administration blasted the cartoon as disgusting and vowed to take all the necessary legal steps in light of the publication.

The cartoon comes in the days of a high-profile diplomatic scandal developing between Ankara and Paris. France recalled its envoy to Turkey after Erdogan came up with strong words about the French leader. France also demanded that the EU adopt sanctions against Turkey.

Meanwhile, the French Foreign Ministry recently issued a statement, noting that France is not going to engage in polemics of this sort despite the "insulting and unacceptable nature" of Erdogan’s comments. At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that France will not abandon publication of cartoons targeting Prophet Muhammad.