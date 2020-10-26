Russian, Syrian diplomats discuss situation in and around Syria

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russia will continue to help Syria restore its socio-economic infrastructure, Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said at a meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad on Monday.

"The sided exchanged views on the current situation in and around Syria," the Russian foreign ministry said. "The Russian side reiterated its unfailing solidarity with the Syrian people, support to its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as its readiness to continue efficient cooperation in restoring the socio-economic infrastructure" in that country.