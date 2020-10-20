Ukraine to construct two naval bases in Black Sea, says Zelensky

KIEV, October 20. /TASS/. Ukraine commence construction of two naval military base in order to protect the Black Sea region, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensy said in his annual address to the lawmakers.

"We commence construction of two state Ukrainian naval military bases in order to protect the Black Sea region," he said.

Zelensky also added that military ships, such as the Getman Sagaydachniy, continue their upgrades; Kentavr landing speedboats are being prepared; and the new Neptun anti-ship missile has entered service.

Zelensky also disclosed plans to extend military cooperation with Turkey, the UK and the US. In particular, he noted that Ukraine plans to develop drones and air defense systems with Ankara. The President also reported on upgrade of military vehicles.

Kremlin’s opinion

The Ukraine’s intent to construct two naval bases in the Black Sea may negatively affect the stability in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday.

"Of course, considering all existing circumstances, this may have rather negative consequences for stability in the Black Sea region. This danger potentially exists," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Peskov noted that the Zelensky’s statement needs to be analyzed. Zelensky did not specify, whose exactly those bases will be, and they can be "very different," Peskov noted.