Russian, Turkish top diplomats strongly support Nagorno-Karabakh peaceful regulation

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu have stressed that there is no alternative to peaceful regulation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during a phone call on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

"As a development of regular Russian-Turkish contacts at the top and high levels, they have discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. The ministers have stressed that there is no alternative to the peaceful regulation of the problem," the ministry noted.