Kyrgyz president suggests that parliament consider premier’s appointment in due process

BISHKEK, October 14. /TASS/. The administration of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov returned documents related to the appointment of Sadyr Japarov’s cabinet back to the parliament and suggested considering them in due process, the Kyrgyz leader’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Jogorku Kenesh (parliament’s) rulings on approving the program, defining the government’s structure and members, proposed by prime minister-designate Japarov, were returned by the presidential administration to the parliament due to existing legislative violations. The president suggests considering this issue at a regular Jogorku Kenesh session, in due process," the statement says.

Japarov was nominated to the post of the country’s prime minister by the Mekenchil (Patriot) party amid the riots that broke out in the country on October 5. On the following day, Kyrgyz lawmakers gathered for an extraordinary session at the Dostuk hotel and voted to approve Japarov’s candidacy. However, the majority of politicians refused to recognize the legitimacy of this ruling, because the quorum requirements were not met.

Another emergency session took place on October 10, and lawmakers approved Japarov’s candidacy once again. But certain lawmakers questioned the legitimacy of the ruling for the same reasons.

In line with the Kyrgyz law, no less than 61 out of 120 lawmakers must be present at the session. In both cases, this requirement was not met, and the president returned the decree to the parliament on October 12.

On October 4, Kyrgyzstan held parliamentary elections. The next day, representatives of political parties that failed to secure seats in the parliament engaged in mass unrest in Bishkek, seized a number of state power buildings and released former President Almazbek Atambayev from a detention center as well as some other politicians. Later, different opposition forces clashed in downtown Bishkek. Among those released from prison was Sadyr Japarov, he was appointed and confirmed as prime minister on October 10. The Central Election Commission declared the election results null and void. In accordance with the legislation, the commission is obliged to set a new date for an election rerun within a month.