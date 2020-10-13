Russia, UNSC partners agreeing permanent five summit, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia and its partners are currently agreeing the agenda and elements of final agreements of the upcoming summit of the UN Security Council five permanent members, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"You all know about the initiative of [Russian] President Putin to hold a face-to-face summit of the [permanent] five [UNSC members]. We are expecting this summit to take place as soon as epidemiological situation allows," he said. "For now, we are in contact with our partners to agree the concept of the summit, its agenda, including elements of possible final agreements."

"This year marks 75th anniversary of the [WW2] Great Victory, the year the UN was founded. We deeply believe that such qualities of leading countries’ heads like wisdom, foresight and political will are needed now as they never were in the past decades. We think that the leaders of five countries that are permanent members of the [UN] Security Council should be the first to display these qualities," the minister underlined.

On January 23, Putin delivered a speech at the World Holocaust Forum when he proposed organizing a summit for the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States) in 2020. The other countries supported this initiative.