BAKU, October 6. /TASS/. State Security Service of Azerbaijan intercepted radio chatter of terrorists, allegedly connected to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), fighting against the Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, the agency's press service announced Tuesday.

"The State Security Service intercepted radio chatter of terrorists, connected to the PKK, fighting against Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh," the statement says.