Yerevan reports wide-scale Azerbaijani offensive in southern Nagorno-Karabakh

"According to the Artsakh [unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh] Defense Army, around afternoon the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a large-scale attack in the southern direction of the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, throwing reserve forces, large amounts of military equipment, including tanks and artillery [into battle]. The enemy ignores also the security of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Armenian Defense Ministry Press Secretary Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that the Azerbaijani armed forces commenced the offensive "during Turkish foreign minister’s visit to Baku and hours after the OSCE chair states' top diplomats adopted a statement on the importance of ceasefire."

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.