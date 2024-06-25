Russia sees no conditions for normalizing dialogue with West — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia does not yet see any conditions for normalizing dialogue with the West despite French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on the possibility of interaction with Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"So far, except for such hesitant statements, regretfully, we do not see any conditions for normalizing dialogue," the Kremlin official said, noting that the atmosphere of trust between Russia and the West has been shattered.

Peskov noted that restoring ties is "a matter of time." "It all depends on the stance of our counterparts," he stressed.