Plane carrying Wikileaks founder lands in Saipan

NEW YORK, June 26. /TASS/. A plane presumably carrying Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has landed on the island of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, according to data from Flightradar24.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s office said that the Wikileaks founder was expected to plead guilty and be sentenced to the five years he had already spent in a British prison.

The court hearing is set to take place on Saipan at 9:00 a.m. local time on June 26 (11:00 p.m. GMT on June 25).

In 2019, Assange was placed in Britain's Belmarsh prison after being removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. For more than five years, Washington has been seeking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder from Britain to the United States, where he is accused of crimes related to the largest case of disclosure of classified information in American history.