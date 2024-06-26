Wikileaks founder departs island of Saipan for Canberra

SYDNEY, June 26. /TASS/. Wikileaks founder Julian Asssange has taken a private jet from Saipan, the capital of the US commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, heading to the Australian capital of Canberra, according to FlightAware tracking data.

The jet departed Saipan’s airport at 1:05 p.m. local time (3:05 a.m. GMT) and is expected to land at Canberra at 7:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. GMT).

As part of a deal with US prosecutors, Assange earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge for publishing US military secrets. He was sentenced to the time he had served at a British prison.

In 2019, Assange was placed in Britain's Belmarsh prison after being removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. For more than five years, Washington kept trying to ensure the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder from Britain to the United States, where he was accused of crimes related to the largest case of disclosure of classified information in American history.