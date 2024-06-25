Reports about armed man in central Makhachkala prove to be false — interior ministry

MAKHACHKALA, June 26. /TASS/. Reports about an armed man in downtown Makhachkala have proved to be false, the Dagestani interior ministry said.

"A witness called the police to say that he saw an armed man near the Universitetskaya Square. Several police units were dispatched to the site. The square was cordoned off and thoroughly surveyed with the help of specialists with dogs. Information was not confirmed. The situation is calm," it said.

The ministry refuted reports circulated in Telegram channels that police had been put on alert in Makhachkala. "Police checked operational information," it said.