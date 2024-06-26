US not implementing UN Security Council resolutions 'will haunt' them — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Statements by US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield that the Security Council's demand for a ceasefire in Palestine during Ramadan is actually unnecessary will have consequences, including for Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Few comment on this, but Article 25 of the [UN] Charter states that resolutions of the Security Council shall be implemented by all. Every resolution. The fact that Ms. Thomas-Greenfield has put forward this idea - I think this will come back to haunt them many times when the United States demands that someone comply with resolutions," the minister said.

He also stressed that participants in future conferences on the Ukrainian issue should take full account of the UN Charter, including the part on respect for human rights. "All these leaders around the Ukrainian affairs call us to respect the UN Charter, but they only emphasize territorial integrity, forgetting its first article on human rights, so beloved by those who are now initiating all the gatherings in Ukraine. It says that all countries are obliged to respect human rights regardless of race, sex, language, and religion," the minister said.