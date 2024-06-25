Russian troops wipe out two Ukrainian military equipment depots over past day

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed two Ukrainian military hardware depots over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed two military equipment depots of the Ukrainian army and a P-18 aerial target detection and tracking radar station and struck massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 128 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units conducted active combat operations and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 36th marine infantry, 57th motorized infantry and 71st jaeger brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Ternovaya and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 235 personnel, two motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 445 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted about 445 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 54th and 66th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Platonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"The Ukrainian army lost as many as 445 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun. Also, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army was destroyed," the ministry specified.

Russian troops improve frontline positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted more than 830 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 46th and 81st airmobile brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to "more than 830 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a US-manufactured 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and an electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 560 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 560 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized and 2nd territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk and Mikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled three counterattacks by Ukrainian army units," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 560 personnel, a tank, eight motor vehicles, three US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, three 152mm Msta-B howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and three 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East improves tactical position over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its tactical position and inflicted more than 150 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area amounted to more than 150 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russian troops inflict 125 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted roughly 125 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of formations from the Ukrainian 35th marine infantry brigade near the settlement of Ivanovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 125 personnel, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-manufactured 155mm M109 artillery gun, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 79 Ukrainian UAVs, 4 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 79 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 79 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 613 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 26,566 unmanned aerial vehicles, 533 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,423 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,348 multiple rocket launchers, 10,856 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,924 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.