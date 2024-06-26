{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

One in five Gazans facing extreme lack of food, WHO chief says

"Only an end to the hostilities and immediate, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access can reduce the risk of a famine occurring in the Gaza Strip," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said
GENEVA, June 26. /TASS/. One in five people in Gaza are facing an extreme lack of food as the risk of famine in the Palestinian enclave remains high, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"A high risk of famine persists across Gaza as long as the conflict continues. One in five people in Gaza experience an extreme lack of food. Almost all people in the Strip face high levels of acute food insecurity," he wrote on the X social media platform.

The WHO chief emphasized that "only an end to the hostilities and immediate, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access can reduce the risk of a famine occurring in the Gaza Strip."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted for a week. During this time, 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed, continuing to this day.

Wikileaks founder departs island of Saipan for Canberra
The jet is expected to land at 7:30 p.m.
Assange plea deal hearing gets underway — agency
The Associated Press points out that dozens of media workers from all over the world have gathered near the court building to cover the hearing
Senior Russian diplomat calls for preventing 'nuclear chaos'
"The multipolar nuclear world and the role of multilateral treaties in the realm of arms control and non-proliferation is a very interesting issue that deserves in-depth discussion," Sergey Ryabkov added
Security should be built on Eurasian models — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat does not expect this realization to come any time soon, as NATO, along with the Americans, are "fiercely trying to justify their penetration into the Asia-Pacific region"
Putin not planning to speak to Vucic for now, Kremlin aide says
The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26
Washington’s role in Sevastopol terror attack indisputable — MFA
"Four people died, among them a two-year-old playing on the city beach and a nine-year-old girl," while as many as 151 people sought medical help, 82 of them were hospitalized, according to the statement
Talks on Ukraine need to start with clean slate — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said Moscow's position on the issue was laid out by Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 14 as he met with the Foreign Ministry leadership
Documents show Kiev took interest in weapons of mass destruction — Russian ministry
The research was conducted under an agreement that was signed in 2005 between the US Department of Defense and the Ukrainian Health Ministry for cooperation in preventing the spread of technologies, pathogens, and information that could be used to develop biological weapons
Human potential in Ukraine not exhausted yet — Russian presidential aide
It is reported that the West is going to fight together with Ukraine until the last Ukrainian
Press review: China in NATO crosshairs over Russia support and Kiev eyes ZNPP return
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 19th
India’s Modi to visit Moscow on July 8 — newspaper
It is reported that India’s strategic interests will dominate Modi’s visit as the two countries seek new partnerships amid a fast-changing world
Press review: EU hits Russia with new sanctions and IDF all systems go for Lebanon op
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 25th
Reports about armed man in central Makhachkala prove to be false — interior ministry
"Police checked operational information," the Dagestani interior ministry said
US 'confrontational hysteria' led to Sevastopol terrorist attack — media
According to the agency, a continuous chain of defeats in the military confrontation with Russia has caused "Ukrainian puppets to resort to reckless terrorism"
Wikileaks confirms founder’s arrival on US territory at Saipan Island
"Julian Assange has arrived on US territory at Saipan Island to formalize the plea deal that should never have had to happen," Wikileaks said
Trump team's plan on Ukraine should factor in situation on battlefield — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin "has repeatedly said that Russia has been and remains open to negotiations, taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground"
Gazprom opens its representative office in Uzbekistan — Russian trade mission
In May, the Uzbek energy ministry and Russia’s Gazprom Neft passed a roadmap on expansion of cooperation, the trade mission noted
Russia backs Syria’s demand for withdrawal of illegal troops, envoy says
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Russia believes that "it’s only possible to achieve sustainable unity in the Syrian Arab Republic by putting an end to foreign military presence."
Russian tech firm upgrading Post-3M radio-electronic reconnaissance system
"The equipment instantly scans military hardware and its analysis helps determine exactly the type of an emitting source and the nature of its activity," the Rostec press office said
Russia to handle sanctions, deal with attempts to harm it — Medvedev
According to the politician, with the exception of sanctions against the Artek international children’s center, "it is boring even to list" the new sanctions
Police withdraws cordon at Universitetskaya Square in downtown Makhachkala
The Ministry of the Interior press office also said that the report about an armed man in downtown Makhachkala, received by the police, has not been confirmed
Kenyan President orders to send military to suppress riots
The troops will be sent to protect your property and your peace, so that the people of Kenya could go to bed without worries for their property," he said
US reaction to Putin's initiative means it doesn't need peace in Ukraine — ambassador
Anatoly Antonov stressed that the initiative outlined by the Russian president "will require colossal efforts and political determination"
West's underestimation of Russia’s ability to use nuclear weapons could be fatal — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is certain that Russia has the resource to convey signals to the West in the sphere of nuclear deterrence even despite its opponents' reluctance to conduct a sober dialogue
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
Russian jet stops US drone from crossing border over Black Sea – Defense Ministry
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk was approaching the Russian border
No such strikes as in Sevastopol should be — US lawmaker
"The only border our American military should be defending is our own border," Marjorie Taylor Greene said
Republic of Congo president arrives in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Republic of the Congo on June 3-4 and held talks with the country’s president
Russia not holding any ‘backdoor talks’ about Ukraine — Lavrov
Lavrov also mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 14 laid out proposals that are "the result of a sober and constructive analysis of the current realities"
ICC’s claim of intent to cooperate with Russia absurd, Kremlin spokesman tells TASS
Press review: Russia sees US behind Sevastopol attack and Serbian arms flowing to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, 24th
West crosses its own red line — Chinese expert on strikes on Russia
Zheng Runyu called these attacks unacceptable and drew attention to the fact that such actions "have no strategic or practical military significance"
Russian troops wipe out large Western-supplied armament depot in Ukraine operation
The Ukrainian army lost more than 610 troops, a tank and seven ammunition depots in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Russian Security Council dismisses ICC’s decision about Shoigu as 'hot air'
The agency said that "the ICC does not have jurisdiction in Russia, and it was taken as part of the West's hybrid war against our country"
ICC issues arrest warrants for Russia’s Shoigu, Gerasimov
According to the International Criminal Court, Sergey Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov are "allegedly responsible" for directing attacks at objects in Ukraine
Russia, Oman stand for establishing collective security system in Gulf — foreign ministry
The two senior diplomats discussed measures to promote the development of bilateral relations, including trade-and-economic and cultural-and-humanitarian cooperation
Lavrov keeps hope alive that trust can be rebuilt with West
According to the top Russian diplomat, the West is an untrustworthy partner, as history has shown
Wikileaks founder pleads guilty in deal with US that secures his freedom — agency
Julian Assange pleaded guilty to a single felony charge for publishing US military secrets in federal court in Saipan
Senior Russian diplomat sees risks of direct armed clash between nuclear powers as high
Sergey Ryabkov also said Western opponents deliberately make unacceptable conditions for security talks with Moscow
MAKS airshow rescheduled for 2025 — organizers
Earlier in the day, the Russian government released a resolution canceling the airshow in 2024
Militants involved in attacks on religious sites in Dagestan identified
According to the statement, the criminal case on Dagestan attacks is being investigated under three articles of the Russian Criminal Code
Restrictions on gas exports and media access: EU’s 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions
The package includes restrictions on access to Russian media, new technological and export restrictions, a blacklist of 116 people
Missile strike on Sevastopol 'act of war' by Washington — Ritter
"Had the Russians done something similar to us, we would be at war with Russia already," the former US intelligence officer and UN inspector said
Russia-Romania trade takes tumble — Russian envoy
"If Romania no longer views Russia as attractive in terms of mutual trade, so be it," Vladimir Lipaev emphasized
Ukraine embarks on lengthy talks to join EU
"While today we celebrate a significant step forward, we must also recognize that the road ahead will require sustained effort, dedication, and further substantial reforms," Charles Michel noted
Serbia selling weapons to legitimate users, not going to apologize — President Vucic
According to the Serbian leader, the hype around this topic in the Western and regional mass media is geared to complicate Serbia’s relations with Russia
Russian, US defense chiefs exchange views on situation around Ukraine in first phone call
Andrey Belousov highlighted the danger of further escalation due to continued US weapons supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces
Kremlin says no conditions needed to revive Russia-France dialogue
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president has repeatedly said that he is open to talks, especially toward making common cause
France not to send troops to fight in Ukraine in near future — Macron
The French president said that he understands concerns of those who "are afraid that the conflict might spread into France"
Pentagon rapidly expanding its military-biological presence in Africa — top brass
Igor Kirillov drew attention to the fact that Metabiota’s activity in Africa was wound up after "too many questions about its methods arose from national governments"
Russian army starts active use of motorcycles to seize Ukrainian positions
These bikes helped five Russian servicemen take control of a Ukrainian strongpoint
Available nuclear deterrents to ensure Russia's security for decades to come — MFA
"This does not mean that we should ignore what is happening around us," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added
China is against economic ties’ rupturing — PM
Li Qiang also urged the international community to deepen scientific and technological exchanges
Russia demands immediate release of blogger Kirill Fedorov in Latvia — diplomat
Moscow considers the arrest of the blogger a violation of human rights
US moves to close Russian visa center, strips Russian diplomats of tax privileges — envoy
According to Antonov, the US side did not provide any explanations for its move
Putin’s initiative, ties with DPRK: what Kremlin aide talked about at Primakov Readings
The military frenzy incited by the West is taking such "monstrous forms" as the murder of vacationers at a Sevastopol beach
Putin praises T-90 tank as the best in world
The president noted that any hardware got outdated with time
Russia not dodging dialogue with West but wants it to be equal — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that around 30 countries want to join cooperation with BRICS
Trump suggests Biden take drug test
This idea was supported by Congressman Ronny Jackson, who worked as a doctor for Trump and former US President Barack Obama
Rounds of applause break out as Wikileaks founder walks out of courtroom
Julian Assange declined to make comments to reporters
Judge accepts Wikileaks founder’s guilty plea in deal for freedom — newspaper
According to the Washington Post, plea deal will allow him to return to Australia, his home country
US doesn’t want civilian deaths in Ukrainian crisis — Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder commented on the Russian side's statements on the terrorist attack in Sevastopol
Russian troops wipe out two Ukrainian military equipment depots over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted about 445 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Confiscation of Helsinki Hall from Russian owners ahead 'with 99% certainty' — newspaper
The sellers of the arena through the company Arena Events are Russian owners Gennady Timchenko and the Rotenberg family, the media clarifies
Macron says ready for dialogue with Putin
The French leader pointed out that he "believes in the power of dialogue"
EU waging economic war against Moscow with 'suicidal fanaticism' — Russian mission to EU
"The EU no longer seems to care what price will be paid for its ambition to damage Russia," the statement reads
Former US intel officer says Russia-DPRK partnership treaty surprised US
Scott Ritter said the US lost a chance to prevent Russia and North Korea from getting closer
Plane carrying Wikileaks founder lands in Saipan
The court hearing is set to take place on Saipan at 9:00 a.m. local time on June 26
Judge sentences Wikileaks founder Julian Asssange to time served — agency
According to Reuters, Assange will be able to walk free from the courtroom on Wednesday after the judge approved a plea deal with prosecutors
Conflict in Ukraine fraught with extension, use of nuclear weapons — top Turkish diplomat
Hakan Fidan stressed that from the very beginning of the conflict in Ukraine his country has been making efforts to settle it diplomatically and will continue doing so
Softening of sanctions on Russian diamonds inevitable — deputy finance minister
Alexey Moiseev pointed to "the manifestation of a kind of a neocolonial policy of these countries, which infringes upon not merely Russia but also all the Western market players"
IT, telecom sector boosts share in Russian GDP to 3.5% in 4 years — minister
Russia’s online economy soared 3.5-fold over the past four years, Maksut Shadayev added
Politician blames former British PM for Ukrainian battle casualties
The Reform UK leader Nigel Farage did not rule out that Ukraine would have to give up some of its territories in order to put an end to fighting
Ex-US official involved in WMD activities in Ukraine — Russian military
Igor Kirillov also mentioned Sergey Komisarenko, who interacted with the Pentagon on behalf of the National Academy of Sciences and supervised dual-use research, conducted on the basis of subordinate organizations
Ukraine conflict fraught with risk of nuclear weapons use — Turkish foreign minister
Hakan Fidan stressed that Turkey was ready for mediation on Ukraine and favored an early peaceful settlement of the conflict
Russian-North Korean treaty has defensive nature — senior Russian diplomat
"When we sign a new framework treaty with North Korea, I am sure, the collective West doesn’t even know its essence," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russia knows well who is behind attack on Crimea, who aims missiles — Kremlin
"It is not the Ukrainians who provide for these launches," Dmitry Peskov said
Bill Gates believes US business environment can face uncertainty if Trump wins — Bloomberg
Former US leader Donald Trump has already garnered the necessary number of primary votes to clinch the Republican nomination
Russia to block access to 81 EU media outlets — MFA
The ministry noted that the Russian side has repeatedly and at various levels warned that "politically motivated harassment of domestic journalists and unfounded bans on Russian media in the EU will not go unanswered"
Moldova begins accession talks with EU
The first meeting of the EU-Moldova Intergovernmental Conference in Luxembourg was broadcast by the European Union External Action Service
BRICS to suspend admitting new members for a while — Lavrov
"By the overwhelming majority, the ten nations decided to ‘take a pause’ with new members to ‘take in’ the new members who have doubled the association," he said at a meeting with speaker of Belarus
Ukrainian authorities begin forced evacuation from Toretsk in DPR
On June 22-24, about 500 out of 6,000 residents remaining in Toretsk left the town, Vadim Filashkin said
Lavrov says attacks in Crimea, Dagestan were possibly synchronized — BelTA
On June 23, a group of terrorists attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues in Derbent and Makhachkala
Nairobi city council building ablaze amid protests — TV
The people, who gathered in the Nairobi business center, demand resignation of President William Ruto
Probe shows Il-76 carrying Ukrainian POWs downed by Ukraine
Also, Svetlana Petrenko said, the Investigative Committee has obtained data on exactly which Ukrainian units are equipped with Patriots
US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria &mdash — top brass
According to Yury Popov, a pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of F-16 and a pair of Rafale fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times during the day
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russian production of semiconductors to grow in coming years — expert
"Background the growth of the Russian market is estimated at around 15% in coming several years, though the growth of Russia’s production in particular is expected to reach at least 20%," CEO of Mikron Gulnara Khasyanova said
Russia should be part of European security system — Orban
"Russia is different, its system and its society are not European," the Hungarian prime minister noted
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
NATO to name Rutte as future secretary general on June 26 — AFP
EU leaders previously greenlit Mark Rutte's candidacy at a summit in Brussels on June 17, which was convened to discuss appointments to key EU and NATO posts
North Korean trash-carrying balloons arrive in Seoul
According to South Korea, DPRK launched about 350 balloons last night
Russia sees no conditions for normalizing dialogue with West — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that restoring ties "depends on the stance of our counterparts"
Putin calls T-90M Proryv world’s best main battle tank
"The tank fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection," the head of state noted
US defense secretary speaks over phone with Russian defense minister — Pentagon
Secretary Austin also spoke by phone today with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov
Russia summons US ambassador to Moscow over Sevastopol attack
"Response measures will definitely follow," the Russian Foreign Ministry underscored
Russian diplomat lambasts Kiev’s statement about Crimea as Nazism 2.0
"All they have done is dress this Nazism up with US-supplied weapons," Maria Zakharova stressed
All those suspected of committing murder on border with Russia detained in Abkhazia
Abkhazian Interior Minister Robert Kiut said earlier that three of the seven suspects had been put on a wanted list
Some of attackers in Dagestan killed, others to be punished — Dagestani interior minister
Abdurashid Magomedov confirmed that fifteen police officers were killed in shootouts
Assange released from British prison, left UK by plane
WikiLeaks also confirmed information from a US court about a plea bargain between Assange and US prosecutors
Gasum to stop buying Russian LNG from July 26
"Gasum complies with all sanctions imposed by the EU and will not purchase or import Russian LNG as of 26 July," the company informed
