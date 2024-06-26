One in five Gazans facing extreme lack of food, WHO chief says

GENEVA, June 26. /TASS/. One in five people in Gaza are facing an extreme lack of food as the risk of famine in the Palestinian enclave remains high, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"A high risk of famine persists across Gaza as long as the conflict continues. One in five people in Gaza experience an extreme lack of food. Almost all people in the Strip face high levels of acute food insecurity," he wrote on the X social media platform.

The WHO chief emphasized that "only an end to the hostilities and immediate, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access can reduce the risk of a famine occurring in the Gaza Strip."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted for a week. During this time, 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed, continuing to this day.