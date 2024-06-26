MOSCOW, June 26 /TASS/. If radiation monitoring posts at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are destroyed, it could lead to the loss of control over radiation levels, said Atominfo-Center Director Alexander Uvarov.

"The destruction of the radiation monitoring post in Velikaya Znamenka following a bombardment by Ukrainian artillery raises serious concerns. Radiation control posts play a key role in monitoring the radiation background and ensuring the safety of the population. Destruction of such posts worsens our knowledge of the radiation situation and could potentially lead to a loss of control over it, which is especially dangerous in an area with potential sources of radiation," he told TASS.

News reports previously said Ukrainian artillery shelled a radiation monitoring post in Velikaya Znamenka, completely erasing it.

Uvarov noted that the destruction of the post left an information void that makes it harder to take prompt measures, if necessary, and "could cause panic."