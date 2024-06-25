MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Daniel Gerstein, a former acting director for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, as well as a number of Ukrainian officials are involved in illegal activities with components of weapons of mass destruction on Ukrainian territory, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, the chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops has said.

"I would like to touch upon other personalities involved in illegal activities with components of weapons of mass destruction on Ukrainian territory. One of them is Daniel Gerstein, formerly acting director for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense. Since 2013, he has been actively cooperating with Ukrainian government agencies to promote US biological-military programs and the transition of Ukrainian laboratories to US standards," Kirillov said during a news briefing on the analysis of documents related to US biological-military activities.

Kirillov also mentioned Sergey Komisarenko, the president of the Ukrainian biosecurity association and head of the special commission of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, who interacted with the Pentagon on behalf of the National Academy of Sciences and supervised dual-use research, conducted on the basis of subordinate organizations.

Ukraine’s former Deputy Health Minister Igor Pereginets, Kirillov said, lobbied for reforming the epidemiological surveillance system on instructions from US supervisors and pressed for the introduction of Pentagon-controlled organizations into the national health care system. Ukraine’s chief infectious disease specialist, Olga Golubovskaya, interacted with Pentagon contractors and Big Pharma enterprises and personally supervised tests of medical drugs on socially vulnerable Ukrainians. She received cash rewards from the US pharmaceutical company Gilead for conducting trials of toxic HIV and hepatitis C drugs on the Ukrainian population.

"Igor Kuzin is the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine. He took part in activities to deliberately destroy the national system of control of biological risks and biosafety. Also, he was involved in preparations for biological provocations in order to blame them on Russia," Kirillov said.