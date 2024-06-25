Police withdraws cordon at Universitetskaya Square in downtown Makhachkala

MAKHACHKALA, June 26. /TASS/. The perimeter, established at the Universitetskaya Square in downtown Makhachkala, has been withdrawn.

"The law enforcement officers have withdrawn the perimeter, established at the Universitetskaya Square," the Dagestan department of the Ministry of the Interior confirmed for TASS.

According to the Ministry, the police checked this area after receiving a signal from an eyewitness.

"No public order violations have been discovered. Everything is quiet," the Ministry said.

The Ministry press office also said that the report about an armed man in downtown Makhachkala, received by the police, has not been confirmed. The square was inspected with do squads.

"The information has not been confirmed. Everything is quiet," the press office said.