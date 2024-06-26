Eurasian countries join efforts to counter US hegemony — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Eurasian countries are pooling efforts together to jointly counter the US claims on global hegemony and the West’s interference in other states’ affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday.

The United States and other Western countries "are trying to interfere in the affairs" of Eurasia, transferring NATO infrastructure to Asia, holding joint drills and creating new pacts, Russia’s top diplomat said.

"This is a geopolitical struggle, this has always been and will, perhaps, last for long and maybe we will not see an end to this process. But it is a fact that the course towards control from the ocean of everything that occurs everywhere is now countered by the course towards uniting the efforts of Eurasian countries," Lavrov stressed.

The Primakov Readings forum was held for the first time in 2015. The forum has acquired the status of a prestigious venue for discussing scenarios of international relations, challenges in the sphere of international security and new models of interaction among actors of world politics. TASS acts as a general information partner of the Primakov Readings forum.