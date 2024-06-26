British agency reports another incident off coast of Yemen

LONDON, June 26. /TASS/. A vessel has come under attack 52 nautical miles from the Yemeni city of Aden, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 52 nautical miles south of Aden, Yemen. The master of a merchant vessel reported a missile impacted the water in close proximity to the vessel. The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of all," the statement reads.

UKMTO recommended that vessels "transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.".