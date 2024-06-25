Missile strike on Sevastopol 'act of war' by Washington — Ritter

WASHINGTON, June 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces' strike on Sevastopol by US ATACMS missiles is tantamount to an act of war against Russia by the United States, former US intelligence officer and UN inspector Scott Ritter has said.

"We committed an act of war against Russia. <...> Had the Russians done something similar to us, we would be at war with Russia already," he told the Judging Freedom podcast, responding to a question about what the Ukrainian armed forces' strike by US missiles on civilian targets in Sevastopol meant for Washington.

On Sunday, Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles, equipped with cluster munitions. While four missiles were downed, a fifth exploded over the Crimean city. Four people, including two children, were killed in the attack, with over 150 others being injured. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the terrorist attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Sevastopol residents.