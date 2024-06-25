Lavrov says attacks in Crimea, Dagestan were possibly synchronized — BelTA

MINSK, June 25. /TASS/. The latest terrorist attacks in Dagestan and Sevastopol were most likely synchronized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting in Minsk with Natalia Kochanova, the speaker of the Council of the Republic (upper house) of the National Assembly of Belarus.

"We are grateful for your condolences over the terrorist acts in Crimea and Dagestan. We have little doubt that these acts were synchronized. Likewise, we have no doubt that the Americans were behind the attacks on Sevastopol," the BelTA news agency quotes Lavrov as saying.

On June 23, a group of terrorists attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues in Derbent and Makhachkala. According to Dagestan’s Health Ministry, 21 people were killed and 26 injured. Among the victims and the injured were both police and security officers and civilians. According to the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, five militants were neutralized. Ukraine attacked Sevastopol's civilian infrastructure with ATACMS tactical missiles armed with cluster warheads on June 23. According to Sevastopol’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, four people, including two children were killed and more than 150 others injured.