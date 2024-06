MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. ICQ messenger stopped operations, according to its website.

"Service stopped working," the notice says. VK, its current owner, announced closing of the messenger about a month ago.

"You can chat with friends in VK Messenger, and with colleagues in VK WorkSpace," the website indicates.

ICQ was established in 1996 and was one of the most popular communication tools in 2000s in the Russian segment of the Internet.