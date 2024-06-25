Russian diplomat lambasts Kiev’s statement about Crimea as Nazism 2.0

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the Ukrainian presidential office’s statements about Crimea being a military target as German Nazism reborn.

On Telegram, the Russian diplomat commented on a remark by Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak alleging that there should be no beaches, tourist zones or civilian life in Crimea, as the whole peninsula was a military target for the Kiev regime.

"This is a throwback to Nazi Germany’s cleansing policies toward Crimea during WWII," Zakharova said. "All they have done is dress this Nazism up with US-supplied weapons and contemporary international terrorism practices," she added.