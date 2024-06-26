Zelensky orders to form drone formation as separate arm of forces

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky instructed the government to submit a proposal to parliament and create the unmanned vehicle forces as a separate arm of the Ukrainian armed forces. The decree is published on the presidential website.

The decree implements the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the creation of a new arm of forces. The formation will operate unmanned and robotized aerial, sea and ground vehicles.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine shall submit in a specified time for the consideration of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a corresponding proposal to create in the armed forces of Ukraine the Unmanned systems forces as a separate arm of forces," the council said.

In February, Zelensky instructed the government and the General Headquarters to consider the creation of unmanned vehicle forces. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov appointed Colonel Vadim Sukharevsky as the commander of the new arm of forces on June 10.