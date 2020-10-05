Baku reports more shelling of settlements around Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, October 5. /TASS/. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported new shelling of settlements around the Nagorno-Karabakh region Monday.

"Currently, the Armenian armed forces shell the city of Horadiz (Fizuli district), settlements of Aghjabadi district, the city of Terter and settlements of the Terter district, as well as territories of Goranboy and Goygol district," the Ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, appropriate response measures are being taken.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.