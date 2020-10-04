Voting at Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary polls over

BISHKEK, October 4. /TASS/. Voting at Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan is over, as polling stations closed at 20:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time).

According to the country’s Central Elections Commission, the voter turnout was 45.26% two hours before the end of voting.

Parliamentary polls were held in Kyrgyzstan solely by party tickets, with 16 parties vying for 120 seats in the country’s legislature. Most of experts believe however that only five to seven of them have real chances to win seats in the parliament.

Six parties are represented in the current Kyrgyz parliament.

Kyrgyzstan has slightly more than 3.5 eligible voters. A total of 2,475 polling stations were opened for voting across the country, including 45 outside it. Some of them are still open because of time lag.

More than 270 observers from 43 countries and 33 international organization monitored the elections.