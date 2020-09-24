German minister self-isolates after presumed contact with coronavirus carrier

BERLIN, September 24. /TASS/. German Economic Minister Peter Altmaier decided to self-isolate after one of his possible contacts tested positive for novel coronavirus, the minister said in a Twitter post on Wednesday night.

"This afternoon I learned that an official who accompanied an EU trade minister during the EU trade ministers’ meeting in Berlin tested positive for coronavirus. I decided to go into precautionary self-isolation," Altmaier said, adding that his coronavirus test was negative.

Altmaier is the second German cabinet minister who decided to self-isolate this week. On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas put himself into quarantine after a member of his personal protection team was infected with COVID-19. The minister’s first test was negative. Last week, Maas attended the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.