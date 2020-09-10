Serbian leader informs Putin about talks in Washington and Brussels

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation about the outcome of his talks on Kosovo held in Washington and Brussels, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

"Aleksandar Vucic informed about the negotiations held in Washington on September 4 and in Brussels on September 7," the Kremlin press service said in a statement, noting that the phone conversation was initiated by the Serbian side.

The parties paid special attention to the Kosovo settlement. "Putin confirmed that Russia’s principled position remains unchanged regarding working out a compromise and balanced solution acceptable for Belgrade, which should be approved by the United Nations Security Council," the Russian president’s press service said.