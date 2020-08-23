White House invites leaders of Serbia, Kosovo to talks on September 4

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. United States National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of the unrecognized Kosovo Republic Avdullah Hoti to Washington on September 4, National Security Council Spokesman John Ullyot told TASS on Saturday.

"National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has invited the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to Washington on September 4. The talks were postponed by two days from September 2 for scheduling reasons. The United States looks forward to these important discussions with President Vucic and Prime Minister Hoti," Ullyot said.

"We believe progress on economic issues, including job creation and accelerating economic growth, is the first step in advancing the peace process," he added.

On Thursday, Vucic advised Kosovo leaders to save the money for travelling to Washington, because Serbia will not recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed region.

US special envoy to peace talks between Serbia and Kosovo, Richard Grenell, said earlier that the meeting was to take place on September 2. Prior to that, the talks in Washington were scheduled for June 27. However, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci refused to visit the US capital after special international prosecutors in The Hague accused him of military crimes. Hoti rejected the invitation for dialogue shortly after. Commenting on Hoti’s refusal, Grenell said that a new date will be chosen for the meeting.

Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008, which was recognized by the United Nations Court of Justice in 2010. By now, according to Serbia, ninety-three nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, ninety-five countries have not recognized it, and five more have not voided their position. More than 60 countries, including Russia, China, India, Israel, Greece, and Spain, are categorically against recognizing Kosovo’s independence. Nevertheless, Kosovo has been seeking to join international organizations, including UNESCO and Interpol.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office (KSC & SPO) was established in The Hague in to review war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Kosovo between 1998 and 2000. The court was set up in the wake of a PACE report, published on January 7, 2011, which accused members of the so-called Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) of grave crimes, such as drug trafficking, forced disappearances, murders and human organ trafficking.