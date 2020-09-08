Belarusian police’s actions during protests caused by ‘hot emotions,’ Lukashenko says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that harsh actions of the Belarusian law enforcement during the mass protest period were caused by the heat of emotions, adding that in doing so, the law enforcement "protected the country," according to Rossiya-1 reporter Yevgeny Rozhkov, who participated in the Lukashenko’s interview for Russian reporters.

"We asked [Lukasehnko] about the beatings, we asked what was that - the journalist were beaten as well. He said that this were hot emotions of the moment, that the police should not be reproached, because they protected the country from a blitzkrieg and actually defended the country then. This is his sole opinion," Rozhkov said on TV Tuesday.