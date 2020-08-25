Belarussian army ready to defend country against internal threats, says Defense Ministry

MINSK, August 25. /TASS/. The Belarussian army in the current situation guarantees the military security of the state and is prepared to defend the country against internal threats, the chief of the Belarussian Armed Forces’ General Staff, Alexander Volfovich, said on Tuesday.

"In this no simple situation the army maintains and will maintain the military security of the state, society and each individual citizen, who wishes to live peacefully and work in Belarus," the Defense Ministry quotes Volfovich as saying. "We will not permit the defilement of our monuments and attempts to ruin the education system, intimidate citizens, paralyze transport links, and spoil the moral values of our wonderful youth." He warned that the army was categorically against this and would be prepared to protect the country from these threats.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, the incumbent, Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the votes. Lukashenko’s rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya collected 10.12%. She did not recognize the election returns. Shortly after that she moved to neighboring Lithuania, where she has been since then. After the election returns mass demonstrations began in several Belarussian cities. During the first days of protests there were clashes with police.