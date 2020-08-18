Minsk tells foreign diplomats about response to increasing military presence at borders

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. Belarusian Defense Ministry informed foreign military attaches about response measures against increasing military presence in the neighboring states, the Ministry announced in the wake of a meeting with military diplomats of the UK, Germany, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine.
"The foreign partners were provided information about the current domestic and foreign political situation; they were provided the analysis of reinforcement of foreign military contingents and personnel of armed forces of the neighboring states," the Ministry of Defense said.
Besides, the foreign diplomats were told about Belarusian Armed Forces’ measures of response to threats to security and the ongoing measures of military combat training.
The Presidential elections in Belarus took place on August 9. According to the Central Electoral Commission, incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% support, followed by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, with 10.12% of votes. Immediately after the announcement of the initial results, mass protests and strikes have engulfed Belarus.