Minsk tells foreign diplomats about response to increasing military presence at borders

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. Belarusian Defense Ministry informed foreign military attaches about response measures against increasing military presence in the neighboring states, the Ministry announced in the wake of a meeting with military diplomats of the UK, Germany, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine.

"The foreign partners were provided information about the current domestic and foreign political situation; they were provided the analysis of reinforcement of foreign military contingents and personnel of armed forces of the neighboring states," the Ministry of Defense said.