Trump confirms shooting outside White House

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump confirmed that a shooting had occurred outside the White House.

Earlier, the US leader was escorted from the White House briefing room by Secret Service agents and returned after several minutes.

"It was a shooting outside of the White House," Trump told reporters. "It seems to be very well under control. "But there was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don't know the condition of the person," Trump said, adding that the person had been shot by the Secret Service.