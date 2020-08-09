Police close Minsk’s central Independence Square ahead of end of voting

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. The police have closed Minsk’s central Independence Square in front of the buildings of the government and the Central Election Commission, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

People are not let enter the square cordoned off by the police. "No passage," a policeman told the TASS correspondent.

Voting at Sunday’s presidential polls finishes in Belarus at 20:00 local time. The Central Election Commission said earlier the time of voting would not be extended because of long queues to polling stations.