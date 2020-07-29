Russia, US willing to continue space security dialogue — US Department of State

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. During the latest round of space security consultations in Vienna, Russia and the United States discussed existing and potential threats in this domain and expressed their willingness to continue the dialogue, the US Department of State’s office of the spokesperson said.

"In this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on current and future space threats, policies, strategies, and doctrine, and discussed a forward-looking agenda to promote safe, professional, and sustainable activities in space," the press service said in a statement. ·

"Both delegations expressed interest in continuing these discussions and improving communications, such as on how to enhance communications between the two countries about space-related operational issues in order to reduce the risks of misunderstanding, help prevent or manage space-related incidents, and prevent inadvertent escalation," the document reads.

The United States delegation included officials from the Departments of State, Defense, and Energy, as well as the National Security Council.

"In more than 13 hours of discussion, these senior U.S. civilian and military experts with·space policy and operational experience engaged in extensive discussions with Russian counterparts in the first space dialogue with Moscow in seven years," the US Department of State said.

The working group on space security gathered in Vienna as part of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability.