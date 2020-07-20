Iranian top diplomat to hand over Rouhani’s message to Putin

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who will meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on Tuesday, will hand over a message from his country’s President Hassan Rouhani to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian Ambassador to Russia said on Monday.

"Zarif will hand over Rouhani’s message to Vladimir Putin and will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Lavrov five years after signing the Iran nuclear deal," as follows from a press statement released by the Iranian embassy.

The Iranian diplomat stressed that thanks to the will of the two countries’ leaders relations between Russia and Iran are being strengthened on the basis of common interests in the sphere of regional and global security.