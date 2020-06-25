Belarus coronavirus cases top 60,000

MINSK, June 25. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Belarus increased by 437 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 60,382, while five more patients died from virus-related causes, the national health ministry said via its Telegram channel.

"60,382 people with positive tests for coronavirus were registered. Since the infection started spreading in the country, 367 patients with underlying health conditions and coronavirus infection died," the ministry noted. According to the official data, 41,448 people recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged (1,312 in the past 24 hours). Overall, the country carried out 919,139 coronavirus tests.

Local authorities never imposed any lockdown measures, the country still holds mass events and is now engaged in a presidential election campaign, the vote will take place on August 9. This week, Belarus surpassed Spain in the number of identified cases per every 1 million people and is now ranked second in Europe among countries with populations over 100,000.

