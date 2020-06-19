France, Russia could jointly advance arms control system — French senator

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Paris could together facilitate restoration of the global arms control system, Chairman of the French Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Christian Cambon said Friday during a meeting of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs and the French Senate committee to discuss the second joint report on the Russian-French relations.

"France and Russia could be the driving force for a new dialogue on arms control. Now, we are more watching destruction of the arms control system and rejection of treaties," Cambon said. "Together, we can facilitate the return to international agreements so that international peace was truly unshakable, and the arms control was a priority."