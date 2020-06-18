Leader of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Serbs confirms will attend Moscow’s Victory Parade

BELGRADE, June 18. /TASS/. leader of the Bosnian Serbs, Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik has had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Thursday to confirm that he will travel to Moscow to take part in the rescheduled Victory Parade on June 24.

"I am grateful for the invitation to visit Moscow in a couple of days already," he said, adding that he will visit the parade in the Red Square.

Dodik also extended gratitude to Russian specialists who helped Republika Srpska (one of the two entities that make up Bosnia and Herzegovina) to "go through the pandemic easier." "We appreciate the Russian position to defend the international law, it helps the world not to slide into chaos," he underscored.