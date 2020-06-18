Ukraine documents record number of daily COVID-19 cases

KIEV, June 18. /TASS/. Ukraine has documented a record number of daily COVID-19 cases for two days running, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine informed on Thursday.
Ukraine has recorded 829 cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, the figure was 8.5% lower, reaching 758. In the past 24 hours, 23 patients have died in Ukraine.
In total, 34,063 cases of the virus have been recorded in Ukraine; 14,943 people have recovered, 966 have died.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.