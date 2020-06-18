Ukraine documents record number of daily COVID-19 cases

KIEV, June 18. /TASS/. Ukraine has documented a record number of daily COVID-19 cases for two days running, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine informed on Thursday.

Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by nearly 120,000 in past day

Ukraine has recorded 829 cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, the figure was 8.5% lower, reaching 758. In the past 24 hours, 23 patients have died in Ukraine.

In total, 34,063 cases of the virus have been recorded in Ukraine; 14,943 people have recovered, 966 have died.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.