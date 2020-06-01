Sweden’s coronavirus cases top 37,800

Sweden reports that 2,083 patients are in ICU. The highest numbers of infections (12,208) and fatalities (2,058) are identified in the capital region.

STOCKHOLM, June 1. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus infections in Sweden increased by 272 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 37,814 (378 infections per 100,000 people), while the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country climbed by eight to reach 4,403, the national healthcare agency reported Monday.

"It is a positive sign that we have had such low numbers for the past few days," Swedish chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told a press conference. "In certain regions, the statistics are dropping, some are stable, while in some regions it started to go up, but these are regions with little population."

The Swedish government shut down national borders for foreigners not living in the EU following the union’s decision. Public gatherings of more than 50 people were banned. The authorities also recommended introducing distance learning for high schools, universities and adult courses, while nursery, primary and secondary schools stay open. Neither the country nor its separate regions imposed any lockdown measures, while shops, cafes and restaurants remained open.

The government announced that distance learning guidelines are lifted on June 15, therefore, high school and university students can resume studying as normal in fall. On June 14, sports events will also restart but only outside and without any spectators.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 6,281,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 374,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,853,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.