Number of coronavirus cases in Sweden exceeds 32,100

STOCKHOLM, May 21. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 cases in Sweden rose by 649 to 32,172 over the past 24 hours (321 infected people per 100,000 people). The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 40 reaching 3,871, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

Currently, 1,899 people stay in intensive care units. The largest numbers of infected (10,909) and dead (1,884) were registered in the metropolitan area.

The authorities say that the epidemiological situation is generally stable. The coronavirus reproduction rate is slightly below 1. The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect.

In compliance with the EU’s decision, Sweden closed its borders for foreigners who do not live in the European Union. The residents were requested not to hold meetings of more than 50 people. The authorities also recommended high schools and universities to switch to distance learning. Kindergartens, primary and secondary schools are still working. No lockdown has not been imposed. Shops and food service companies are still open.