Ceasefire in Libya failed completely, situation continues to deteriorate, says diplomat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The ceasefire in Libya, declared in January 2020, failed completely, and prolongation of the crisis threatens catastrophic consequences to the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"We note that the situation in Libya continues to deteriorate. The ceasefire declared in January failed completely. The fighting resumed at full scale. Meanwhile, the situation on the ground is significantly different from what was at the time of declaration of ceasefire. Thanks to massive outside aid, the balance of powers has changed," she said.

"We are certain that further prolongation of the ongoing crisis - which we characterize as a systemic crisis - threatens Libya and its long-suffering people with catastrophic consequences," the diplomat added.