Africa’s coronavirus cases exceed 86,000

PRETORIA, May 19. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in African countries has risen by 2,538 to 86,721, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Tuesday. Africa’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 2,787.

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases (16,433) and a death toll of 286. Egypt, where 12,229 people have been infected, accounts for the majority of deaths (630). Algeria has reported 7,201 cases and 555 deaths, Morocco has identified 6,930 coronavirus patients and recorded 192 deaths, Sudan has so far confirmed 2,591 cases and 105 fatalities.

In the sub-Saharan region, Nigeria has reported 6,175 cases and 191 deaths. The country is followed by Ghana (5,735 cases and 29 deaths), Cameroon (3,529 cases and 140 deaths), Guinea (2,796 cases and 16 deaths), Senegal (2,544 cases and 26 deaths) and Ivory Coast (2,119 cases and 28 fatalities).