Special flight from New York to Moscow scheduled for May 14 - Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. The next special flight to take Russians out of the United States to Moscow is tentatively scheduled for May 14, the Russian embassy in Washington said.

"Departure of Flight AFL103 New York-Moscow is scheduled for 19:20 local time May 14, 2020," the embassy said.

Only Russian citizens who permanently reside in Moscow and St . Petersburg, as well as in several Central Russian regions, can register for the flight.

"The number of seats is limited. Lists will be formed on the basis of [repatriation applications] registered through the Gosuslugi website [providing state services]," the embassy said.

The Russian embassy in Washington has lately got in touch with eight more Russian schoolchildren, their return home aboard the next flight from the US east coast, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Monday. The embassy will work on their return aboard the next flight from the east coast.

On Wednesday, US Embassy in Moscow spokesperson Rebecca Ross said Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot had started selling tickets for a special flight from Moscow to New York on May 14.