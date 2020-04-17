Number of coronavirus cases in Venezuela exceeds 200 — Maduro

BOGOTA, April 17. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Venezuela has increased by seven in the last 24 hours and reached 204, President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday.

"With these seven new cases, Venezuela has reached the number of 207," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on national television.

He added that 111 people have recovered, and nine people died.

The fist two coronavirus cases were confirmed in Venezuela on March 13. On March 17, Maduro imposed the quarantine regime on the territory of the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 485,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.