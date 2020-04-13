Russian, Egyptian top diplomats discuss situation in Syria, Libya

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian and Egyptian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sameh Shoukry, have reiterated mutual commitment to closer bilateral cooperation to settle conflicts in the Middle East region, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"The two top diplomats exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, including the situation in Syria and Libya, and the current state of affairs in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement," the ministry said. "The sides reiterated mutual commitment to closer Russian-Egyptian cooperation to settle ongoing conflicts in the region."

"The ministers also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation," the ministry added.