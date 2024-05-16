Rosbank Q1 net profit falls by 17% to $79.23 mln

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Rosbank's net profit in the Q1 of 2024 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 7.2 bln rubles ($79.23 mln), which is 17% less than in the same period last year, the bank reported on Thursday.

"In the Q1 of 2024, Rosbank showed stable results and confirmed its position as one of the leading private banks in the Russian market. Net profit amounted to 7.2 bln rubles, which is fully consistent with our plans," the statement said.

Net operating income excluding financial transactions in the Q1 increased by 7% compared to last year and amounted to 19.9 bln rubles ($219 mln).