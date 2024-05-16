Russia’s foreign trade surplus up to $9.3 bln in April — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus increased to $9.3 bln in April 2024 from $6.8 bln in the previous year, according to preliminary estimate published by the Bank of Russia.

"Surplus of foreign trade balance amounted to $9.3 bln, having notably decreased compared with the revised figure in March 2024 due to reduction of exports," the regulator said.

Russia’s foreign trade surplus rose by $6.5 bln in January-April 2024 year-on-year to $43.7 bln.

Meanwhile current account surplus rose to $6.6 bln in April 2024 from $0.2 bln in April 2023. In the first four months of 2024 current account surplus went up by $16.1 bln to $31.7 bln.